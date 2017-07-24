WASHINGTON — A battle is brewing over how far Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac should go in their pilot programs to begin purchasing manufactured housing not secured by land.
Both government-sponsored enterprises have announced plans to buy so-called chattel loans under their regulatory-mandated “duty to serve” plans.
