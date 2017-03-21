SI Financial Group in Willimantic, Conn., has agreed to sell its trust and asset management division.
The $1.6 billion-asset company said in a press release Tuesday that its bank will sell the business to Plimoth Investment Advisors, a Plymouth, Mass., firm owned by BayCoast Bank and Dedham Institution for Savings. SI Financial did not disclose the price.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In