SI Financial Group in Willimantic, Conn., has agreed to sell its trust and asset management division.

The $1.6 billion-asset company said in a press release Tuesday that its bank will sell the business to Plimoth Investment Advisors, a Plymouth, Mass., firm owned by BayCoast Bank and Dedham Institution for Savings. SI Financial did not disclose the price.

