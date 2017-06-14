Signature Bank in New York is in talks to sell all or parts of its $603 million taxi medallion loan portfolio.
The $40 billion-asset bank has seen an increase of interest from potential buyers of taxi medallion loans, CEO Joseph DePaolo said Wednesday at the Morgan Stanley Financial Services conference in New York. That’s a change from as recently as three months ago, when buyers were scarce, he said.
