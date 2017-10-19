Signature Bank in New York on Thursday reported a sharp increase in profits, as a lower set-aside for problem taxi loans took a smaller bite out of its results.
The $41.3 billion-asset company earned $124.5 million in the third quarter, or 64% more than a year earlier. Earnings per share were $2.29, or 11 cents higher than the consensus among analysts polled by Bloomberg.
