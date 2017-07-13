Tech-savvy mortgage broker Sindeo is back in business, following an acquisition by Renren, a Chinese social media company and investor in a number of U.S.-based fintech firms, including Social Finance and LendingHome.
Less than a month ago, San Francisco-based Sindeo was on the brink of going out of business. The only page on its website was a letter signed by company founder and CEO Nick Stamos that gave scant details about why the company was shutting down.
