Print Email Reprints Share

Community banks are facing tough choices as revenue growth slows in wealth management.

Wealth management income at banks with $20 billion or less in assets rose by 2.9% last year, based on call report data compiled by FedFis. The growth rate, which includes fiduciary activities, investment banking and fees from securities brokerage and annuity sales, was only 1.1% in 2015.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial