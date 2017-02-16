Community banks are facing tough choices as revenue growth slows in wealth management.
Wealth management income at banks with $20 billion or less in assets rose by 2.9% last year, based on call report data compiled by FedFis. The growth rate, which includes fiduciary activities, investment banking and fees from securities brokerage and annuity sales, was only 1.1% in 2015.
