Some bankers have a song in their hearts and pep in their step.
They work at financial institutions that specialize in the music industry, with clients ranging from artists and bands to firms that handle concert lighting and studio sounds. It can be a profitable and at times glamorous business, particularly for banks that are eager to diversify and pad profit by focusing on professional industries and fee-generating operations.
