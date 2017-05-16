Print Email Reprints Share

Social Finance is scaling up its wealth management business, the latest step in the company’s plans to offer a broader array of financial products to its young and affluent client base.

SoFi Wealth was launched last year and has mainly been used by individuals who already have a student loan, a personal loan or a mortgage from the San Francisco-based company.

