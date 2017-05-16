Social Finance is scaling up its wealth management business, the latest step in the company’s plans to offer a broader array of financial products to its young and affluent client base.
SoFi Wealth was launched last year and has mainly been used by individuals who already have a student loan, a personal loan or a mortgage from the San Francisco-based company.
Limited Time Offer
Save $400 off your subscription. Special offer ends April 30, 2017.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In