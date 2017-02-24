Print Email Reprints Share

Solera National Bancorp in Lakewood, Colo., has been released from its formal agreement with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

The 2014 agreement required the $156 million-asset company to develop a three-year capital and strategic plan, strengthen credit underwriting and upgrade information-technology systems. The order also blocked the company from paying dividends without regulatory approval.

