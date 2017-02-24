Solera National Bancorp in Lakewood, Colo., has been released from its formal agreement with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
The 2014 agreement required the $156 million-asset company to develop a three-year capital and strategic plan, strengthen credit underwriting and upgrade information-technology systems. The order also blocked the company from paying dividends without regulatory approval.
