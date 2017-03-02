There’s more to Southern California than warm weather and sunshine.
The area is also getting more looks from bank organizers than any other part of the country. Two of the five bank charters approved since 2011 have been planned for that region, with two more applications pending.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In