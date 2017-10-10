It takes a bit of trial and error to figure out how to best drive traffic to branches these days.
As it was renovating it flagship branch in Fairbanks, Alaska, Denali State Bank, for example, recently moved all the offices of its senior executives to the main level so that customers could interact directly with the bank’s decision makers.
