print reprint

State Street in Boston reported higher fourth-quarter profits as a result of new asset-servicing contracts, although the new tax law elevated expenses.

The $238 billion-asset custody bank’s net income rose 19% to $687 million compared with a year earlier. Earnings per share of $1.83 were 13 cents higher than the mean estimate of analysts compiled by FactSet Research Systems.

State Street recorded several one-time items associated with the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, with a net total expense of $250 million. That figure included a one-time repatriation tax of $454 million, which was offset by a $197 million reduction in deferred tax liabilities. Additionally, revenue was reduced by $20 million because of changes in the amortization of tax-advantaged investments.

Jay Hooley, Chairman and CEO of State Street.
Business development
State State’s $445 billion in new servicing commitments showed its “strong market position,” Chairman and CEO Joseph Hooley says.

Noninterest expense rose 7% to $2 billion. State Street recorded an additional $133 million in expenses tied to its Beacon restructuring program. It also gave employees annual merit increases and performance-based incentives.

Net interest income increased 20% to $658 million as higher interest rates helped yields on earning assets.

Noninterest income climbed 6% to $2.3 billion thanks to new business in administering clients’ funds. Total assets under custody and administration rose 15% to $33.1 trillion on a surge of money into exchange-traded funds and pension products. Total assets under management climbed 13% to $2.8 trillion.

“We continue to benefit from our strong market position and our ability to deliver servicing solutions evidenced by the approximately $445 billion of new servicing commitments in the fourth quarter,” Chairman and CEO Joseph Hooley said in a news release Tuesday.

Slideshow
Early returns: 2018's top-performing bank stocks
Which large and midcap bank stocks have the most momentum? These 12 banks started the year off with the biggest bang, as measured by gains in stock price.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial
Andy Peters

Andy Peters

Andy Peters writes about regional banks, consumer finance and debt collections for American Banker.
More from this Author