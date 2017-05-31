Financial Institutions in Warsaw, N.Y., has resurrected efforts to raise capital two weeks after nixing a planning stock offering.
The $3.9 billion-asset company said in a press release Tuesday that it had filed to sell up to $40 million of common stock through an at-the-market offering. Financial Institutions said it would use proceeds for general corporate purposes, including contributing capital to its bank.
