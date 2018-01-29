Regions Financial in Birmingham, Ala., has named one of its own to head up the company’s property and casualty insurance business, and it has made a key hire in its health care banking group.

Regions' insurance unit has promoted Mike Breedlove to executive vice president of property and casualty operations. The company said it is a new position.

Previously, he was a regional insurance executive for the company’s Southeast region, which includes Georgia, South Carolina, Florida, Arkansas and Texas. He will maintain those responsibilities in his new role, too.

“I am confident Mike has the skills, relationships and tenacity to lead this critically important effort for Regions Insurance Group,” Rick Ulmer, president and CEO of Regions Insurance Group, said in a press release Monday. “Our P&C producers need to be supported with a clear strategy, targeted resources and focused revenue-generating opportunities — all while aligning with our strategic carrier partners.”

Before he joined Regions Insurance in 2012, Breedlove was affiliated with WS Pharr & Co. for more than 20 years, including five years as president and chief operating officer.

Meanwhile, Regions Bank has added Christopher Honn to its health care group as a managing director for senior housing. Honn will work out of Regions’ Chicago office and will focus on clients that operate assisted-living and memory-care facilities.

Honn has more than 30 years of experience, with much of it in financing the senior housing and health care industries. Most recently, he was senior managing director for Berkadia Commercial Mortgage in Chicago, and before that he was director of Fannie Mae’s Seniors Housing Program for more than 12 years.