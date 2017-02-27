Federal regulators have launched a fraud investigation into SunTrust Banks for allegedly selling clients mutual funds that charge annual marketing fees when cheaper funds were available.
The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether SunTrust’s investment services unit committed fraud through the purchase of mutual funds that impose 12b-1 marketing fees. The $205 billion-asset Atlanta-based SunTrust disclosed the existence of the investigation on Friday in its annual report.
