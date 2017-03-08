Lingering questions about participation in the Troubled Asset Relief Program continue to dog a South Carolina bank in the midst of an otherwise impressive turnaround.
In an annual filing Friday, HCSB Financial Corp. in Loris disclosed that special inspector general for Tarp had served it with a second subpoena in November. The $376 million-asset company had previously disclosed that it had been served with a subpoena from SIGTARP in March 2016, as well.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In