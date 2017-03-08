Lingering questions about participation in the Troubled Asset Relief Program continue to dog a South Carolina bank in the midst of an otherwise impressive turnaround.

In an annual filing Friday, HCSB Financial Corp. in Loris disclosed that special inspector general for Tarp had served it with a second subpoena in November. The $376 million-asset company had previously disclosed that it had been served with a subpoena from SIGTARP in March 2016, as well.