WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Board Gov. Daniel Tarullo, the architect of the central bank's post-crisis banking oversight, will resign in April, the central bank said Friday.
Tarullo, who joined the Fed board in January 2009, has headed the board’s supervisory committee and has been seen by many in the industry as serving as a de facto leader on regulatory matters at the Fed.
