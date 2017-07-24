Print Email Reprints Share

TCF Financial in Wayzata, Minn., realized the benefits of higher interest rates in the second quarter.

The $22.1 billion-asset company on Monday reported earnings of $55.6 million, or 5% more than a year earlier. Earnings per share were 33 cents, or 3 cents higher than the consensus among analysts’ estimates compiled by FactSet Research Systems.

