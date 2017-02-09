Print Email Reprints Share

The Bancorp in Wilmington, Del., reported another quarterly loss, as suspected loan fraud offset positive momentum in other businesses.

The $4.8 billion-asset company said in a press release Thursday that it lost $29 million in the fourth quarter, or a loss of 52 cents a share. The company earned $19 million a year earlier.

