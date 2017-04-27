The Bancorp in Wilmington, Del., has returned to profitability after reporting no more costs tied to an outstanding regulatory order.
The $4.4 billion-asset company said in a press release Thursday that it earned $8 million in the first quarter. The Bancorp lost $11 million a year earlier and $96.5 million for the full year in 2016.
Limited Time Offer
Save $400 off your subscription. Special offer ends April 30, 2017.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In