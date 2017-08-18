In a summer that otherwise will be long remembered for racial conflict and the tearing down of divisive symbols of the past, the recent dedication of a statue in Virginia to the historic banker Maggie Walker was better timed than any of its organizers could have imagined.

Walker founded St. Luke Penny Savings Bank in 1903, a time when institutionalized prejudice prevented most African-Americans from borrowing money. Walker understood the importance of having a black-owned bank in a black community to keep money in their own hands and gain economic empowerment.