Print Email Reprints Share

WASHINGTON — A top administration official on Thursday called the Dodd-Frank Act “one of the most partisan pieces of legislation in modern history” and blasted resolution powers provided to regulators in the law as a bailout.

Mark Calabria, the chief economist to Vice President Mike Pence, indicated during a speech at the Bipartisan Policy Center that in the realm of financial policy, the administration is still focused on rolling back Dodd-Frank.

Limited Time Offer

Save $400 off your subscription. Special offer ends April 30, 2017.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial