WASHINGTON — A top administration official on Thursday called the Dodd-Frank Act “one of the most partisan pieces of legislation in modern history” and blasted resolution powers provided to regulators in the law as a bailout.
Mark Calabria, the chief economist to Vice President Mike Pence, indicated during a speech at the Bipartisan Policy Center that in the realm of financial policy, the administration is still focused on rolling back Dodd-Frank.
