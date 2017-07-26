Triumph Bancorp in Dallas has agreed to buy Valley Bancorp to add to its existing operations in Colorado.
The $2.6 billion-asset Triumph did not disclose what it will pay for Valley, a family-owned bank with assets of $314 million and seven branches across Colorado’s northern Front Range. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In