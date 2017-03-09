Equifax has introduced a software product that gives lenders instant access to all of its consumer data in a single platform.

The new product, Equifax Ignite, pulls together 3 terabytes of data, including its own proprietary data culled from clients plus data from alternative sources such as social media and utility payment records, said Prasanna Dhore, chief data and analytics officer. Ignite also includes analytical tools for risk management, marketing and fraud prevention.