WASHINGTON — The Trump administration will ask for more funds to improve the Federal Housing Administration's risk management systems as part of its budget expected to be released Tuesday, according to a leaked version of the document.
The document, which has been posted online, says lenders could be charged an administrative fee to cover $30 million of the costs of the new $160 million risk management initiative, which is designed to reduce FHA delinquencies and loan losses.
