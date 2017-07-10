WASHINGTON — President Trump will nominate Randal Quarles as the Federal Reserve's vice chairman of supervision, the top bank regulatory post at the central bank, according to an announcement by the White House late Monday.

Quarles' nomination, which was widely expected, is one of the major bank regulatory appointments by the Trump administration and puts an end to what has been a prolonged process to fill the vice chairman's position. Numerous other candidates were said to be considered for the post, including David Nason, a former assistant Treasury secretary for financial institutions during the financial crisis.