WASHINGTON — President Trump will sign two presidential memorandums on Friday that zero in how regulators would resolve big banks and supervise companies that pose a risk to the broader financial system.

The first memo calls for a closer look at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s orderly liquidation authority that allows it to temporarily stabilize an insolvent megabank and sell it off. The other memo asks Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin not to designate any more firms as systemically important while he reviews the process used by the Financial Stability Oversight Council.