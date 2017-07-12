WASHINGTON — The Trump administration's choice to become chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has asked the White House to withdraw his nomination.
Jim Clinger cited "family-related obligations" in a statement released Wednesday. The administration had chosen the former congressional aide to succeed Martin Gruenberg as head of the agency.
