Two big shareholders in First Bancorp are selling more stock in the San Juan, Puerto Rico, company.
The $11.9 billion-asset company disclosed in a regulatory filing Thursday that affiliates of Thomas H. Lee Partners and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management have each filed to sell 10 million shares of common stock.
