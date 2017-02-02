Print Email Reprints Share

Two big shareholders in First Bancorp are selling more stock in the San Juan, Puerto Rico, company.

The $11.9 billion-asset company disclosed in a regulatory filing Thursday that affiliates of Thomas H. Lee Partners and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management have each filed to sell 10 million shares of common stock.

