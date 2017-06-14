Two recent court decisions may be complicating cities’ efforts to sue banks for predatory lending.
While the courts have affirmed banks’ right to file such suits, they are also holding them to a higher standard in proving that banks knowingly steered minority borrowers into high-cost home loans.
