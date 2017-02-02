United Fidelity Bank in Evansville, Ind., has bought Bank of St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
The $456 million-asset United said in a press release Wednesday that it picked up two branches, along with “substantially all of the assets and certain deposits” at the $145 million-asset Bank of St. Croix. United did not disclose the price it paid.
