Decent loan growth at more favorable margins made up for higher expenses and a slight decline in fee income at U.S. Bancorp.
The Minneapolis company reported third-quarter profits of $1.6 billion during the period ending Sep. 30, or 4% more than a year earlier. Earnings per share were 88 cents, in line with the median estimate of analysts compiled by FactSet Research Systems.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In