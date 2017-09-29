WASHINGTON — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce along with 13 other business associations and five financial trade associations filed a lawsuit Friday against the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, arguing that its rule banning mandatory arbitration agreements harms consumers.
“Arbitration gives consumers the ability to bring claims that they could not realistically assert in court, including the small and individualized claims that they care the most about,” the lawsuit said.
