Print Email Reprints Share

Veritex Holdings in Dallas has agreed to buy Liberty Bancshares in Fort Worth, Texas.

The $1.5 billion-asset Veritex said in a press release Tuesday that it will pay about $64 million in cash and stock for the $459 million-asset Liberty. The deal is expected to close by early next year.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial