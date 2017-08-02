Veritex Holdings in Dallas has agreed to buy Liberty Bancshares in Fort Worth, Texas.
The $1.5 billion-asset Veritex said in a press release Tuesday that it will pay about $64 million in cash and stock for the $459 million-asset Liberty. The deal is expected to close by early next year.
