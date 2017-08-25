Print Email Reprints Share

Community bank investor Kenneth Lehman has agreed to buy a majority stake in the parent company of Affinity Bank in Atlanta.

The $271 million-asset ABB Financial Group said in a press release Friday that it will sell 2.5 million to 3.25 million shares of stock to Lehman for $4 each. That would value his investment at $10 million to $13 million.

