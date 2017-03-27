Wells Fargo appears to have taken the lead on cardless ATMs.
All 13,000 of its ATMs can now be accessed without a debit card, the bank announced Monday. The alternative method involves logging into the bank's mobile app to receive an eight-digit access code, which is then punched into the ATM along with the customer's PIN.
