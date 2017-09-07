Wells Fargo has acquired approximately $51 billion in mortgage servicing rights from Seneca Mortgage Investments, a real estate investment firm in New York.
The financial terms of were not disclosed, but the transaction will be reflected in Wells' third-quarter results, the company said in a press release Wednesday. The underlying loans in the portfolio are conforming loans guaranteed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac.
