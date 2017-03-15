Wells Fargo advised its shareholders Wednesday to ratify its reappointment of KPMG as the bank’s auditor, even though the accounting giant failed to detect rampant sales abuses at the San Francisco megabank.
The $1.9 trillion bank also revealed that CEO Timothy Sloan, who took the helm in October following John Stumpf’s resignation, was paid $12.83 million in 2016.
