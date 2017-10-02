Wells Fargo has rehired 1,780 workers who left the company in recent years, CEO Tim Sloan is expected to tell Congress on Tuesday, but it is not bringing back employees who were fired for alleged misconduct.
Sloan made the disclosure about rehiring former employees in his written testimony to the Senate Banking Committee, which the San Francisco bank released on Monday.
