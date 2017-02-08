Wells Fargo's board is considering whether to eliminate 2016 bonuses for CEO Tim Sloan and Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry, according to a source familiar with the matter.
The source said the company’s board of directors will make its decision in the coming weeks, in advance of the release of the bank’s annual proxy statement in mid-March.
