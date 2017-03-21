Wells Fargo is seeking to shift attention away from a scandal in its retail unit and toward the ways it’s enhancing service and performance.

The lender will begin an ad campaign in mid-April with the tag line "Building Better Every Day," CEO Tim Sloan told employees Tuesday at an internal gathering in Orlando, Florida. The ads will be broadcast and will appear in print and online, Sloan said, according to prepared remarks released by the San Francisco-based bank.