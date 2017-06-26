Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and other big banks have long ago settled class actions accusing them of improper clearing of checks and debits to maximize overdraft fees, but Wells Fargo is refusing to follow suit.

A federal appeals court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in August in a decade-old case against the San Francisco bank. Although Wells was forced to pay $203 million to California customers last year in a similar case after the Supreme Court declined the bank's appeal, it is hoping it can force this case into arbitration.