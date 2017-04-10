Banks may be hoping for a friendlier enforcement environment under the Trump administration, but legal experts suggest a lighter touch will probably not extend to Wells Fargo for the ongoing scandal tied to the bank's sales practices.

As the bank conducts its own internal probe of the scandal, the Department of Justice appears to be continuing its aggressive, behind-the-scenes investigation — begun under the Obama administration — of high-level Wells executives over phony accounts that had led to the firing of 5,300 employees.