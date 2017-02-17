West Town Bancorp in Raleigh, N.C., has agreed to buy Sound Banking Co. in Morehead City, N.C.
The $280 million-asset West Town said in a press release Friday that it will pay $24.6 million in cash and stock for the $185 million-asset Sound. The deal is expected to close in the second or third quarter.
