Citigroup’s consumer banking business — fueled by credit cards — was a gem in a mixed bag of a second quarter for the New York company.
The New York company’s second-quarter profit fell 3.2% from a year earlier to $3.87 billion, or $1.28 per share. That was 7 cents better than the average estimate of analysts compiled by FactSet Research Systems.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In