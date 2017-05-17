In a cool bank M&A market, the Mid-Atlantic region stands out as a hotbed of activity.

Last year, 8% of all announced mergers and acquisitions in the country — or 21 deals in all — involved banks based in Maryland, Virginia or Pennsylvania. The wheeling and dealing has picked up even more in 2017, as 11 deals have been announced in those states, accounting for 14% of all bank M&A activity nationwide.