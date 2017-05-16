Sandy Spring Bancorp in Olney, Md., has agreed to buy WashingtonFirst Bankshares in Reston, Va.

The $5.2 billion-asset Sandy Spring said in a press release Tuesday that it will pay $489 million in stock for the $2.1 billion-asset WashingtonFirst. The deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter, priced WashingtonFirst at 256.3% of its tangible book value.