The ability to disable a debit card and turn it back on from within a mobile app is still considered edgy. But Wells Fargo, which already offers that digital feature, announced it will soon test something that is much more profound.

Control Tower, the name of the San Francisco bank’s forthcoming tech wrinkle, will let customers track the many places they have shared their financial data. Eventually, it will let them control which app gets their data, update their billing address for a utility provider or even eliminate a subscription — all from within Wells Fargo’s mobile app and online banking.