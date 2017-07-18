Regulators are keeping tabs on banks that have increased their reliance on wholesale funding.
Wholesale funding, particularly brokered deposits, is a way that banks support loan growth. At the same time, brokered deposits can create risk in an environment of fast-rising interest rates or when there is an abrupt credit crunch.
Subscribe Now
Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
14-Day Free Trial
No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Have an account? Sign In