Print Email Reprints Share

Regulators are keeping tabs on banks that have increased their reliance on wholesale funding.

Wholesale funding, particularly brokered deposits, is a way that banks support loan growth. At the same time, brokered deposits can create risk in an environment of fast-rising interest rates or when there is an abrupt credit crunch.

Subscribe Now

Access to authoritative analysis and perspective and our data-driven report series.
Learn More

14-Day Free Trial

No credit card required. Complete access to articles, breaking news and industry data.
Get 14-Day Free Trial