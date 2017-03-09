Several institutions have stepped up efforts to bank seniors, even as millennials dominate headlines tied to industry innovation.
Windsor Federal Savings in Connecticut and First Midwest Bancorp in Itasca, Ill., are among the banks testing out ways to offer more products and services to older customers.
